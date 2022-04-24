sport, local-sport,

The Griffith Blacks strong start to the season has continued after they were able to see off the challenge of Tumut at Exies Oval. After an arm wrestle of a first 18 minutes, the Blacks were able to strike first, with Naseri Taifai getting over in what would be the only points scored in the first half. The home side was reduced to 14 players late in the first half when Daniel Bozic was given a yellow card in his return match as the Blacks entered the halftime break with a 5-0 lead. Blake Theunissen was able to push his way over the line while still being a man down, but once Bozic came back, it was then time for Mahoni Lualua to take a seat. RELATED Again with a numerical disadvantage, the Blacks were able to get over the line, and Ausage Faumaui locked the points up with a 30-5 win. Theunissen was yellow-carded for dissent with eight minutes remaining, while Tumut's William Kingwill was given his marching orders. It was a good day for the Blacks, with seconds and thirds both able to pick up wins.

