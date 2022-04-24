sport, local-sport,

A second-half fightback put the scare into the Black and Whites, but they were able to hold off a spirited Waratahs outfit on Sunday afternoon. It was a physical opening to the game, and after both sides traded sets for the opening part of the first half, the Panthers were able to get over with Wame Belolevu getting over. A kick in behind the line from Stephen Broome wasn't dealt with by the Waratahs' defence, and Uafu Lavaka grounded the ball just before it went over the dead-ball line to extend his side's advantage. Both sides were reduced to 12 in the late stages of the first half, and with Semi Rauluni coming from the field with a knee injury, the Panthers were able to make it a three-try lead with Naashon Mataora getting over. D'Andre Williams kicked a penalty goal for Tahs right before halftime to make the margin 18-2. Ill-discipline hurt the Waratahs in the early stages of the second half, with Adam Twigg sent to the sin bin for repeat infringements and the Panthers made the most of the advantage with Epeli Serukabaivata getting over. The Waratahs were able to breathe life into the game with Jack Cooper and Shorne Ngu getting over and a double to Twigg after his return from the sin bin saw the Waratahs close to within four points with seven and a half minutes remaining. Broome took a shot at a field goal but was unsuccessful, while Moses Lolohea looked to have made a break down the wing only for his foot to go into touch. The game was put to bed when Semisi Liu scored next to the post to see the Black and Whites walk away with a 30-20 victory. Black and Whites co-coach Andrew Lavaka knows his side was fortunate to get away with the points. "We were just a bit scrappy in the second half," he said. "Same thing happened a couple of weeks ago. We just weren't holding the ball, and we were giving away cheap penalties. Full credit to them it could have been an upset if I'm being honest." RELATED Lavaka paid credit to his side for being able to find that extra gear in the dying stages when the Waratahs were able to get a run on them. "Doesn't matter what team they put on the park, the Waratahs are always going to be good, and when they get a full swing of momentum, they are going to be hard to stop," he said. "Towards the end, we had to find some energy to get it over the line." It was a special day for the Sergi family, with Chaise making his first-grade debut. "Chaise has been a junior at our club for his whole life, and having his whole family here is massive," he said. "It's great for the club and for the future of the kids coming through." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/40a35b09-b70c-4f1d-87c4-dd0d6ae716f7.JPG/r535_680_4358_2840_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg