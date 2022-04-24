sport, local-sport,

Yoogali SC has opened their account for the 2022 Capital Premier League season after a 2-2 draw against rivals Wagga City Wanderers on Saturday. It was level at the halftime interval, but Yoogali coach Sante Donadel feels his side could have put the game to bed in the opening 45 minutes. "We missed that many chances one-on-one with the keeper, the game should have been over by halftime nearly," he said. The Wanderers were able to strike first after the halftime break, with Jake Ploenges finding the back of the net in the 58th minute. The home side wasted no time hitting back as basically from the kick-off Adam O'Rourke was able to score his first goal in the yellow and blue. Isaac Donadel was able to give his side the lead with 22 minutes left in the game, but the Wanderers refused to lay down as Morris Kadzola equalised with twenty minutes left. RELATED The Wanderers were reduced to 10 men when Alvaro Kelechi received his second yellow card with seven minutes left, but Yoogali weren't able to make the most of the numerical advantage as the game finished 2-2. Donadel knows that this game could be one that got away. "We should have found the back of the net about 10 other times," he said. "It was one of those games where we were keeping them in the game. If we had of killed the opponent off, they drop their heads, and we are able to go on with it. "That is the type of game that should have been played today."

