Brendan Smith has put on a great showing of golfing ability to claim the 2022 Griffith Pro-Am on Friday afternoon. Smith went into the clubhouse with the advantage at the end of the first day's play and was able to hold that position throughout the second day to take the title three shots clear of second. Smith started the day at four-under-par and was able to improve that position with a bridie to start the day on the first. He followed that up with another birdie on the fifth to move the six-under-par and was able to maintain that position for the rest of the front nine. A bogey on the 11th put Smith back at -5, but a birdie on the 17th moved Smith into the winning position as he finished his round on six-under-par. It was a special moment for Smith, who won the title with his mum and dad in attendance. "I had five years off golf and have just come back into it, and it means a lot," he said. "They love it, and they enjoy seeing me happy." RELATED Smith was full of praise for the Griffith course and encouraged anyone who had the chance to come and play around. "It's very tricky, and the greens are small, so you have to hit it in the right part of the green to get the right opportunity," he said. Smith had a decent run at the Yenda Pro-Am on Wednesday with a round of even-par at the 12-hole course, which saw him finish equal 11th. It was a tight run contest for second place, with Aaron Townsend, Larry Austin, Mitchell McComas and Steve Jeffress all finishing at three-under-par. Townsend looked like he'd push Smith for the title, but four bogeys in his final nine holes ruled out any challenge for the title. Last year's joint winner, Matt Miller, finished one shot behind the second-placed runners. All of the golfers will now head to Leeton for the two-day Pro-Am to round out the MIA triple crown. Winners Women's: Kandice Marin C Grade: Trevor Cowie B Grade: Daniel Richens A Grade: Marcello Castillon Scratch: Josh Stapleton Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/f231214b-4a64-461d-b815-091aaa2a7d4e.JPG/r3_387_5998_3774_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg