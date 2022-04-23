sport, local-sport,

The Griffith Swans were able to hold their composure in a nail-biter against their arch-rivals Leeton-Whitton in enemy territory on Saturday. James Toscan kicked three goals in the final term to help the Swans come away with a 13.17 (95) to 11.14 (80) victory. The Swans were under pressure early as they struggled to get out of their defensive fifty, but the home side didn't capitalise with some wayward kicking seeing the Crows only able to kick six behinds. It took until the 18-minute mark in the first term for either side to kick the first major, with Toscan kicking his first, but the Crows were able to take the lead into the first change after two goals to Taj Doyle. The Swans were able to hold the Crows goalless in the second quarter while James Girdler moved forward to kick his first goal while Ryan Best made the most of two fifties to extend the lead further. Three straight to the Crows got them back into the clash before the Swans were able to pressurise their way back into the game as the midfield started to get control and the Griffith side led by 14 points heading into the final term. The sides traded goals before the Crows got themselves the lead for the first time since the early stages of the second quarter, with Doyle kicking his fourth for the afternoon. Toscan gave his side the lead with his fourth of the afternoon as the game entered time-on and went on to kick another two to wrap up the 15-point victory. Swans captain Jack Rowston paid credit to his predecessor. "Tosco up forward kicking six goals goes a long way to winning," he said. "I think Reece Matheson in the middle had probably his best game of first grade in a while. It helps when blokes stand up like that." RELATED With the Crows seemingly getting on top in the fourth term, Rowston was proud of his side's fight to get back into the contest. "It was pretty tight, and they came back hard," he said. "They would have kicked five or six goals, and they had us in the clearances but for the boys to fight back the way they did." Rowston expects the Crows side will be much like themselves and prove to be a tough task than they may be credited for. "Next time we come against Leeton, lucky we have that at home, but we were lucky to get them first up, and I think they will be similar to us, and a lot of people will come over here and expect to roll over the top of us," he said. "I think, like us, they will push a lot of sides." The Swans will return home next weekend when they take Collingullie GP.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/fa95ba32-2e5b-4899-8fda-1ffa3ef6709f.JPG/r1347_711_5120_2843_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg