Hanwood will look to keep the good times rolling when they take on Tolland in Wagga on Sunday afternoon. Off the back of a 14-0 win over Cootamundra, they will travel to Rawlings Park to face off with a Tolland side who lost 4-0 to Leeton United. Coach Jason Bertacco knows they will likely come up against a different Tolland side to the one that fell to Leeton. "Whenever you go over to Wagga, they seem to have a completely different side to what would travel, and we have always been in for a battle with them," he said. "From all reports round one, they were missing a fair few players, so we can't really read into their result too much. "Going over there after a first-up loss, they are going to be pretty hungry to put one on us, and we have to be ready for that." While welcoming back some of the players who missed the clash with the Strikers, Hanwood's depth will be tested due to other commitments across the squads. RELATED One of the pleasing aspects of the win from the first round was the instant impact of Joshua De Rossi. "We were very lucky to pick up Josh. He came to us after moving back down from Sydney," he said. "He has a bit of a niggle with his knee, so it was good for him to get around one out of the way. Now it is just about making sure we look after him so he can get up to match fitness. "We can't just rely on Josh it has to be a full team effort, but he is a very handy inclusion for us." The clash between Tolland and Hanwood will kick off at around 3.20pm.

