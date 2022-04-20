sport, local-sport,

The first of the MIA triple crown has been run and won with the competition too tight to separate out at Yenda on Wednesday afternoon. Matthew Miller, who dominated this area last year, continued his rich vein of form in the MIA as he finished the 12-hole course level with Glenn Joyner at three-under-par. Millar made a strong start to his round with a birdie on the first before paring the next four holes and rounded out the front six with a birdie. Miller maintained his consistency in the back six with a birdie on the 11th, helping him enter the clubhouse at three-under. Joyner picked up a birdie on the third but was brought by to par with a bogey on the fourth. A birdie on the sixth saw him enter the turn at one-under. RELATED The back six proved fruitful, seeing Joyner birdie the 10th and 11th, while a par on the 12th saw him finish at three-under. It was a close-run contest with five golfers finishing level in the battle for third. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/1b8fa0fb-a280-4197-9005-f0a727d197f9.jpg/r834_762_3671_2365_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg