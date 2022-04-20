sport, local-sport,

Heading into the Riverina Derby, Yoogali SC will be looking to limit their mistakes after a tough start to the season. The Yoogali side has conceded eight goals in the opening two games of the season while still yet to find the back of the net in an attacking sense. This weekend should provide Yoogali with no further enthusiasm boost, with it being their first home game of the season as well as a clash with rivals Wagga City Wanderers. For coach Sante Donadel there is a solution to fix some of their issues at the back. "Our main aim this weekend is to not concede if we can or if we do concede, they have to work for it," he said. "We need a bit of confidence as well, and if we keep playing better like we did last week. "The intensity is there we just have to stop making silly mistakes." RELATED The extra week off also means the squad should be at full strength with Andrew Vitucci able to nurse his injury in the Easter period, meaning he will be fine to take to the field on Saturday. The under 23s will look to maintain their perfect start to the season when they kick off the action at Solar Mad Stadium at 12.45pm on Saturday, with firsts to follow at 3pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/de4e49f8-3c22-4d51-86b5-90960576f3b1.jpg/r0_141_2761_1701_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg