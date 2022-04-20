sport, local-sport,

The Griffith Blacks will be looking to continue their strong start to the season when they play host to Tumut on Saturday. It has been a commanding start with wins over Leeton and Albury in the two rounds before Easter, and will be hoping to carry that success through the general bye. This weekend will see the Blacks take a Tumut side who are yet to take a win this season, but their defeats have been by eight points or less to Waratahs and Ag College. Another win this weekend will see the Blacks potentially take possession of the top spot heading into a big game against Waratahs next week. It will be another week of changes both in and out for the Blacks, with captain Mitchell White set to miss the clash with a rib injury while Andries De Meyer will also miss through injury. The absence of regular captain White, means that front-rower Blake Theunissen will take charge in a game where the forwards are expected to play a vital role. It will be another test for the club's depth by coach Chris McGregor knows his squad has what it takes. "Numbers have been great, and we have a 30 man squad," he said. "Whoever comes in or out of the side has the ability to be competitive. "We have competition in every position." RELATED It has the potential to be not just a big weekend for the first graders but the whole club as they search for a third-straight 'Blackout' to start the season. "It shows how strong the club is at the moment," he said. "We just have to keep improving every week, and I think we will give it a good shot." McGregor is expecting it will come down to a battle in the forwards to decide who will come out on top. "If we can dominate their forwards, we will win the game," he said. "I have no doubt that our backs will get the job done, we have so much skill in our backs this year. "Tumut is always such a physical side, and they have always got a good forward pack, so we have to match them there and set the platform for the backline. "If we can give them the ball, there will be some entertaining footy." The Blacks will look to continue their consistency throughout the game as they look to compete for another 80 minutes. This weekend will be the first time this season the third grade side will be able to take to the field when they take on CSU at 11.40am at Exies Oval. Second grade will follow at 1.50pm with first grade rounding out the day with kick-off against Tumut occurring at around 3.15pm on Saturday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/b0156227-c242-4791-b53d-30d3f33b1325.JPG/r413_747_5480_3610_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg