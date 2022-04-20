newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Coming back to help a club in a tough position was the motivation for Willie Lolohea to make a return to his junior club. Willie has been joined by brother Moses, and there was a simple reason for Lolohea to move from Yenda to the Waratahs. "I have always appreciated Niko (Lelei) and his coaching style," he said. "Tahs were struggling for numbers and stuff as well, and because Tahs have such a huge influence in my footy career like they were the ones got me to reach my potential during the years, we got those premierships. "I will always be grateful to them and really wanted to help them out." Having moved to the Waratahs from a young Yenda side, Lolohea can see a lot of similarity between the two sides and is excited by the prospects of the young side. "I'm really enjoying how young the team is," he said. "It is kind of similar to Yenda because Yenda has a very young squad at the moment as well. These boys have come around, and they are super willing to have a crack this year. "Not a lot of people are expecting us to be on the top or in amongst the top teams this year, but I have a feeling with the young boys in this team. "They have talent, and they are super quick, so I'm excited to see what they can do." The Waratahs were able to make a strong start to the season with a win over Yanco-Wamoon, and Lolohea feels this could be a good sign for the rest of the season. "Considering the team only really came together that week which is why I have this strange feeling," he said. "If we are able to do that off just one week, imagine what they could achieve if they put in the hard yards. They showed a lot of heart." This weekend will be a real test for the Waratahs when they take on a Black and Whites side who will be looking to bounce back from a heavy defeat at the hands of Leeton in round one. RELATED The Panthers have had a week to recover, and Lolohea is expecting a tough game on Sunday. "I am expecting a lot of physicality, it is always physical when we played the Black and Whites even when I was at Yenda," he said. The senior action at Solar Mad Stadium will get underway with the League Tag getting underway at 12.15pm, with the main game kicking off at around 2.35pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/b5b68574-d092-4ca6-9493-c82c9f8da0b4.jpg/r100_275_666_595_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg