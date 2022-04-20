sport, local-sport,

Group 20 will enter full swing after having one round before the bye over the Easter weekend. This weekend will see the full return of Hay to the first grade competition after having only entered a reserve grade side in the men's competition last season. The Magpies will face a tough test when they play host to a DPC Roosters side who are coming into the game off the back of a convincing win over TLU Sharks. The Sharks will return home to Lake Cargelligo this weekend as they take on a fellow round one loser in Yanco-Wamoon, with both sides looking to make a quick start after the Easter break. RELATED In the final game of the round, Yenda's young side face another tough test as they play host to a Leeton side who are coming into the game off the back of a resounding victory over the Black and Whites in round one. The Greens defence held strong under sustained pressure last time out, so Yenda will have their work cut out for them.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/ab26feac-0a9c-4c4e-92c1-7cb1c495c830.JPG/r1000_235_6000_3060_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg