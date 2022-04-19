sport, local-sport,

Griffith has set a new record for representation in the Riverina PSSA touch side after eight young ladies were selected. Armahni Cook, Sibella Hood, Tess Jamieson, Milly Aitkin, Ellie Matthews, Daisy O'Connor and Jessica Johnson were among the eight selected from a strong Griffith representative side. The Riverina team will play in Tuggerah at the State Touch Carnival between May 18-and 20. The competition will see the side will be testing themselves against some of the state's best but have already proven the pressure doesn't affect the side. To earn selection in the team, the Griffith side faced off against the surrounding regions at the Riverina Trials. They came up against Wagga, Highlands, Leeton, Cootamundra and Junee and picked up comprehensive victories over all of the sides to stamp their authority. RELATED According to coach Andrew Noad, the girls are a strong unit who have great teamwork, speed and communication, which help them achieve the strong results. The girls are no stranger to performing on the big stage, having all played in the Griffith Touch Association's under 12s representative team. Noad felt the record number of selections showed that their hard work has paid off with their training over the past year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/8c0ce94e-7a24-46e2-906f-c2ec0f7327c3.JPG/r3_467_5998_3854_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg