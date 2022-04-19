newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Griffith Golf Club's busy two weeks of golf kicked off with seven club competitions, commencing on Wednesday, April 13, up to Tuesday, April 19. This will be followed by Wednesday, April 20, the Pro-Am Sponsors day. Then on Thursday and Friday, the B & C. Plumbing Pro-Am. This will be followed by the usual Saturday and Sunday and Anzac Day competitions, making for two weeks of competition. The Easter Saturday competition was a Two or Three Person Ambrose. The Tongan contingent of Toru Phippip, N. Noa and T. Toru combined to fire eight-under-par 63 to take out the event on 58.9 nett. Runners-up Chris Richards and Jason Fuller carded 59 3/4 nett, followed by Allan Andreazza and Jason Magoci in third place, shooting nine-under 62 for a nett score on 60 nett on a countback over Robin Salvestro and Jason Brain also 60 nett. Magoci won the 4th and 15th pins, Brett Crooks 7th, Jason Brain 11th, Brian Savage 8th, R. Favero 16th. A medley single stableford with 37 players on Easter Sunday. Steve Matheson 35 points won A Grade, Sim Tuitvake 34 points runner-up. Elizabeth flew one for the ladies by taking out B Grade on 34 points on a countback over Steve Randall 34 points. Not to be outdone, Liz's daughter Jill Hammond 36 points won C Grade, Andrew Mott 34 points runner-up. Randall won the 4th pin, Jason Magoci 7th, Lama Lolotonga 15th. Vouchers to 32 points. The Clubs Annual Report is now out. The Club has had another successful year, showing a profit of $109.000. Unfortunately, this year has started badly with a huge recovery bill following the mini tornado that wreaked havoc on the course. RELATED All will be revealed at the Annual General Meeting, to be held on Tuesday, May 35d. at 7.00pm. Nomination forms are on the Notice Board and must be posted a week prior to the Meeting. The Pro-Am set down for Thursday and Friday this week has attracted around 60 professionals. Spectators are welcome. There will be no entry fee with limited catering. Celebrity guests include Jim Cassidy, "Dippa" Diperdimenico and Greg Ritchie. No members competition today, Saturday a single stableford, Sunday a single stroke. The veterans played a single stableford last Thursday with 23 players in two divisions. David Doig 38points won Div. 1, Martin Sweeney 36 points second. Peter Den Houting 35 points best in Div.2 from Doug McWilliam 33 points. Mike Hedditch won the 4th pin, Mathew Walther 7th. There will be no veterans competition this week. A solid field of 43 players contested last Wednesdays single stableford. Tony Catanzariti 42 points taking out A Grade, Brett Polkinghorne 38 points runner-up. Barry Northeast 39 points best in B Grade ahead of Robin Salvestro 35 points. Adam Truscott 38 points, won C Grade, Cam Woodside 37 points, runner-up. A two-grade single stableford on Good Friday with 27 players. Div.1 was won by Jason Brain 37 points, Bryan Trembath fired one under par 70 for runner-up on 36 points. Solonika Pologa 34 points won Div.2 over Simon Pitts 33 points. Col Vearing won the 11th pin, Tuiru Phillip 8th.

