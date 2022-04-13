news, local-news, rates, increase, special rate variance, council, doug curran, anne napoli, melissa marin

Griffith City Council has voted to apply for a rate increase of two per cent in the new financial year, over the 0.7 per cent cap announced by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal in their meeting last night. The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal determines a maximum limit that local governments can increase rates per year. The 2022/23 maximum limit is at a low 0.7 per cent, which caused some distress for councils in NSW. Griffith City Council director of Business, Cultural and Financial Services Max Turner put forth a motion to apply for a Special Rate Variance, excepting them from the rate peg. Council met to debate the motion, but landed on applying for the variance. Councillors Anne Napoli and Melissa Marin put forth a motion not to increase the rates. "Some of the councillors and I in particular went to an election to say that we'll be supporting rate pegging. I know we're calling for an additional variation, but I feel under the circumstances, we've had two very tough years," Ms Napoli said. IN OTHER NEWS: Councillor Shari Blumer said that it was important for council to keep the budget strong, noting that council had already advertised a rate increase of two per cent to the public and the recent wage increase for council staff. "We've had a significant two per cent wage increase for council staff, which I think is appropriate considering the labour market shortages. I'd like to understand what services we're going to lessen to stick to that 0.7," she explained. Ultimately, Ms Marin and Ms Napoli's motion was defeated eight-to-three and the council will apply for the Special Rate Variance. At the same meeting, council elected to pass the new draft media policy, which will be put on public exhibition for comment and feedback. The new policy is far less restrictive than the current one, eliminating bans on councillors and the mayor presenting their personal views to the media. All publically exhibited plans and drafts are available on Griffith City Council's website.

