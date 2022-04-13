Local leader columnist Robyn Turner, Yenda Yarns | April 2022
A BIG thank you and congratulations to Yenda Foodworks who celebrated its seventh year of being open and supporting the community.
A barbecye lunch was organised by the supermarket and all monies raised were donated to Yenda Rotary.
Exciting news the Pizzeria Villaggio will be reopening on April 27, they are moving into the sport centre. Look out for the new signage.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Yenda Diggers Club has joined forces with local organisations and will be bring a variety of events over the next few months. Watch this space for updates.
Coming up:
- Thursday, April 14: Easter family bonanza: the club will be open from 5.30pm. Raffle drawn at 8pm, including an Easter hamper raffle plus the club raffle with seafood trays, prawn buckets, surf n turf trays and Easter egg baskets. Try the range of Easter cocktails for the adults and a mocktail for the kids. The dining room will be open for a delicious meal.
- Anzac Day in Yenda will commence with a 6am dawn service and will be followed by a tasty breakfast. At 11am the Anzac march to Memorial Park plus Anzac service will get underway. The bistro at the Yenda Diggers will be open for lunch and a game of two-up, the spinner for the day will be Lance Gilbert.
- Berton Vineyards will open for wine tasting and cheese platters on Saturday and Sunday over Easter from 11am until 4pm. Bookings online advisable as there are limited places.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.areanews.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News
Comments
Discuss "It's all happening in Yenda this Easter, Anzac Day"
Please note: All comments made or shown here are bound by the Online Discussion Terms & Conditions.