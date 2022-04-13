comment,

A BIG thank you and congratulations to Yenda Foodworks who celebrated its seventh year of being open and supporting the community. A barbecye lunch was organised by the supermarket and all monies raised were donated to Yenda Rotary. Exciting news the Pizzeria Villaggio will be reopening on April 27, they are moving into the sport centre. Look out for the new signage. IN OTHER NEWS: The Yenda Diggers Club has joined forces with local organisations and will be bring a variety of events over the next few months. Watch this space for updates. Coming up:

