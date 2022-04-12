news, local-news, easter, church, services, prayer, jesus, saint alban, father thomas leslie

As one of the key holidays of the Christian calendar, churches across Griffith are ramping up activity in preparation for a week of services and prayers. Saint Alban the Martyr's Anglican Church is especially busy, with Easter services beginning on April 9 and wrapping up on April 16 - Easter Sunday. Primary services begin on Thursday, with a foot-washing ceremony akin to the one at the Last Supper. Good Friday will be a more solemn affair, commemorating the death and crucifixion of Christ in a funereal sense before the church is transformed for the far more celebratory Easter Sunday service. Father Thomas Leslie encouraged people to attend the full rota of services, describing it as a journey through the events but was supportive of those who just come to a few. "As I said to the congregation on Sunday, it's a journey that you have to take. Lots of people decide that Good Friday is too much for them because it's dealing with the crucifixion and the death, so they come for Thursday and the Easter services," he explained. The past few years have seen smaller ceremonies with COVID-19 restrictions, but this year will be a return to minimal social distancing and no masks. Hand sanitiser will still be around though. Father Leslie was particularly excited for the return of the Pacific Islander choir who will be returning this year after two years away. IN OTHER NEWS: He added that while they also appreciated the traditional influx of people who attend church solely for major events. "Of course, you get lots of visitors on Easter day. People who only do church a few times a year just do Christmas and Easter, or people who are visiting town come to church ... that's okay, because on Easter and Christmas, they see the church at it's best." "It's our greatest celebration. A lot of people would think Christmas was the big one, but it's actually Easter. It's the fundamental narrative of what we're about, we're a community that talks about how even in the darkness of death - God descends and breathes words of life." Saint Alban's will be holding a solemn liturgy at 9:30am at the cathedral, followed by Easter liturgies at 3pm at Saint George's in Yenda and Saint Luke's in Rankins Springs. Easter Sunday will see a 9:30am eucharist and a 5pm evening prayer. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/dba904c4-f4f7-4488-bca7-da7369581ead.jpeg/r0_494_4032_2772_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg