One of the highlights of Griffith's Easter weekend - the annual Vintage Festival, will be promising some of Griffith's finest wines and music both local and from far away. The Vintage Fest will be at the Old Miranda Wines site once again between 12:00 and 5:30pm on Easter Saturday, also known as April 16. Festival organiser Carrah Lymer said that over 1500 people had booked in already, with more expected in coming days. "Come and enjoy local wines, the local Yenda beer and cider, and a great range of music throughout the day." Vintage Festival 2022 will introduce Melbourne DJ Eryk Gee as the headline act for the day, supported by local musicians including Cherry Bomb, acoustic artist Charlie Jones and DJ's Rosario and Cirillo. "We're excited to welcome Eryk Gee to our line up. Our crowd loves to be on their feet and dancing the afternoon away with their friends," said Ms Lymer. The Vintage Festival won't be the only thing to enjoy over the long weekend, with the Council's Griffith Easter party also taking place. The party will include the annual Sidewalk Sale, where business owners along Banna are encouraged to put stock on the street and take advantage of increased numbers over the day, and the Children's Easter Brunch event at CWA Park. The brunch will provide food, games and entertainment for the whole family. IN OTHER NEWS: Mayor Doug Curran said that the children's brunch would be an ideal place to start festivities before moving on to other events like the Vintage Festival. "I encourage everyone to pop down and wander through the shops, grab a coffee, a bite to eat and enjoy the family action in CWA Park, before going out to enjoy the other Easter events happening around town in the afternoon," Mr Curran said. Finally, the Blood, Sweat and Beers festival will be at Griffith Community Gardens from 12 to 7pm on April 16 to get your craft beer on. The opportunity to sample different brews and styles, as well as food stalls and entertainment for youngsters not old enough to drink will all be brought out through the work of local brewing supplies vendor Grainmother.

