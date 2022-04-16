sport, local-sport,

Getting trackside at a Formula One race weekend is a dream for many, and it was one that Griffith's Marc Johnson got to experience first-hand. The Griffith local had front rows seats at the infamous turn three at Albert Park over the course of last weekend as a track marshall for the Australia Grand Prix. Johnson had put his hand up to go in 2020 before the race became one of the first sporting events in Australia to fall due to the original outbreak of COVID-19 and didn't hesitate when he was offered the chance to go this year. "Honestly, it was just a bucket list thing," he said. "I have been into F1 since I was a kid, and my dad was a trackside marshall at the British Grand Prix for years, and it was something that I always wanted to do." There were four long days at the track, which started at 6am, but for Johnson, all of that was worth it. As a trackside marshall, he had to be ready at any moment to spring into action and take to the track if required, and on one occasion his speed was tested. "In the V8 (Supercars) race on Saturday, there was a big coming together which resulted in a car getting stuck in a gravel trap," he said. "About 10 minutes after that, we were looking at the track to make sure there was nothing on there, and we saw the glass part of a wing mirror in the breaking/racing zone. "We radioed it through to race control, and they said you have to get it. There were no yellow flags out, so the drivers were still going around at full pace, and they gave me a 15-second gap to run 50m and get the thing and run back. "I made it, and I got a standing ovation for it as well." It was a record-breaking weekend for Australian sport, with the attendance across the four days reaching around 420,000, which is the most for a sporting event in Australia. Johnson said the atmosphere was electric. "They were standing there for hours in the sun, and they were just so happy to be there," he said. "After the sessions, we'd go out on track, and if there were any little bits and pieces, we'd walk up to the crowd, and if there were any little kids you could see really excited, we would hand it to them. "We had a competition with the other lot of people who were sitting on the other side of the track with Daniel Ricciardo chants and seeing who was better. It was a real party atmosphere." It was a remarkable weekend for a lot of reasons for Johnson but being able to walk the pitlane on Saturday evening was the highlight. "I got to see the Alpha Tauris do pitstop practice which is two seconds to come in change tyres, and they go again, so that was amazing," he said. "One of my favourite drivers is Michael Schumacher, and his son Mick is racing in Formula One now, and I managed to call him over and get a photo with Mick. That for me was just mind-blowing." RELATED Johnson said that anyone who has a passion for motor racing should look into doing it. "They are long days, and you are expected to be on your feet for a lot of the time, but if you love F1 and you want to get close to the action, apply," he said. "You are literally right there. You don't get paid, it's a passion project, but for me, it's worth it, and I'll be doing it again next year." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/ac56e5ec-8d27-49b0-9681-b0ab629c9ed4.JPG/r3_282_5757_3533_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg