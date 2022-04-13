sport, local-sport,

The Player of the Year award went right down to the wire. Heading into the final round, Coro's Haydn Pascoe was leading the way two votes ahead of Hanwood's Luke Docherty. Coro's final game was washout out, meaning Pascoe picked up zero votes but Docherty only managed to poll one vote. Coleambally's Shaun Iddles took home second grade, while Hanwood's Nick McGibbon took top honours in third grade. Exies Eagles' Ted Files was crowned fourth grade Player of the Year. RELATED AWARDS WINNERS John Ritchie Trophy: Brad Whitworth (Hanwood) Spence Trophy: Ben Signor (Coro Cougars) Trent Young Trophy: Tom Spry First Grade Most runs and average: Haydn Pascoe (Coro) 344 runs at 68.80 Most wickets and average: Luke Docherty (Hanwood) 25 wickets at 10 Player of the One Day Final: Haydn Pascoe (Coro) Player of the Grand Final: Alex Flood (Coro) Second Grade Most runs: Matt Signor (Coro) 351 runs Batting average: Brad Hornery (Hanwood) 43.40 Most wickets and average: Shannon Caughey (Hanwood) 26 wickets at 8.12 Player of the Grand Final: Luke Catanzariti (Hanwood) Third Grade Most run: Patrick Payne (Leagues) 203 runs Batting average: Noah Gaske (Leagues) 91 Most wickets: Cooper James (Leagues) 19 wickets Bowling average: Noah Gaske (Leagues) 2.06 Player of the Grand Final: Noah Gaske (Leagues) Fourth Grade Most runs and average: Jai Kenny (Coro) 263 runs at 87.67 Most wickets and average: Ted Files (Exies Eagles) 10 wickets at 3.30 Player of the Grand Final: Fletcher Robinson (Exies Eagles) Rep Cricket Milliken Shield: Most runs - Jai Kenny. Most wickets - Paxton Fall and Alec Brady Derek Rogers: Most runs - Reif Leach. Most wickets - Reif Leach Geoff Lawson: Most runs - Manan Dave. Most wickets - Manan Dave Warren Smith: Most runs - Meli Ranitu. Most wickets - Chase Neutze

