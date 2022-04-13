sport, local-sport,

With the cricket season now run and won, it was another drought-breaking year in first grade, with the Coro Cougars able to pick up their first proper premiership in nine seasons. In what started as a very interrupted season with COVID and wet weather, seeing a large part of the first half of the year abandoned, the second half of the season provided for a close fight in first grade. Dean Bennett (Exies Diggers) It was another consistent season for Bennett, who was given the captaincy midway through the season and was able to guide his side to the preliminary final, where they fell to his former side Coro. Bennett finished the season with one fifty and held an average of 22 . Craig Burge (Exies Eagles) - Keeper In his first year as captain of the Eagles, he didn't let the extra pressures of leading the side impact the way he played his cricket with a great year with the bat in hand in a challenging year for the Eagles. The Exies side missed out on finals for the second year in a row, but Burge was a consistent performer with the bat, scoring two fifties and averaging 27. Haydn Pascoe (Coro Cougars) - Captain The top three has lots of leadership, and Pascoe stands above them all in another strong year for the talented batsman. He blitzed the run-scoring this year, having racked up 344 runs before finals started and ended the year with a fifty and hundred in the finals series helping his side pick up the premiership. Pascoe finished the season with two hundreds and two fifties and averaged 76.71. Reece Matheson (Leagues) In what started out as a lean season for Matheson, stepping away from the keeping in the second half of the season helped him find a bit of form with the bat. If Matheson is in form, it is a great indication of how the Panthers will fair, and it shows as their strong period after Christmas was built off the back of good performances from the young batter. Luke Docherty (Hanwood) The first of the all-rounders in the side, and there are few better in the region than Docherty. His impact with the bat is clear as while the Hanwood side was lacking consistency from their top four, Docherty was the one stepping up and helping his side pick up the minor premiership. It isn't only with the bat that Docherty shines as he was destructive with the new ball for Hanwood and finished as the leading wicket-taker. Charlie Cunial (Hanwood) Cunial took a major step forward with the bat this year. He, along with Docherty, got their side out of precarious position on numerous occasions. Another with leadership of their club side, Cunial, is one who led from the front with the bat finishing the season with two fifties. Cunial can also be turned to with the ball with a variation of being a left arm, and while he has a quieter year with the ball, can be dangerous on his day. Connor Bock (Exies Eagles) Another player who stood above the pack as part of a team that struggled to find consistency this season. While the stats may have been a bit on the leaner side, Bock has the potential to be dangerous in the middle order, and he showed that at a representative level as a member of the Griffith Creet Cup side. Bock is also a more than useful second change bowler. Ben Signor (Coro Cougars) When you have someone of the calibre of Pascoe in your club side, it can be tough to make your mark with the bat. That hasn't been the case for Signor, as towards the back end of the season, he was often the second-highest scorer in his side behind Pascoe as he continues to develop into a first-grade all-rounder. His bowling has been exceptional this season for a 17-year-old as he finished with the second-most wickets and was a worthy recipient of the Spence Trophy. Noah Gaske (Leagues) Another of the up and coming all-rounders making their mark in the first grade competition. While he didn't make the impact with the bat that he would have liked this season, his efforts with the ball cannot be ignored. His danger in the longer format was shown in the elimination final as he almost bowled his side back into the game with a five-wicket haul before the batting let the Panthers down. RELATED Shane Hutchinson (Coro Cougars) Hutchinson is aging like fine wine and seems to be able to get better as the seasons roll on. When Coro turned to the slower bowlers, Hutchinson was the first to be brought into the attack, and his stats show why he is the number one option. He finished the season with two five-wicket hauls and bowling with an economy rate of just 2.12. Alex Flood (Coro Cougars) Any who witnessed his bowling efforts in the grand final will be unsurprised to see Flood in this team. On his day, he has the ability to rip through a batting order, and he showed just that in the grand final on his way to picking up eight wickets and the Player of the Grand Final.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/ce62b7ec-28e9-48d7-80da-b47734005286.png/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg