sport, local-sport,

It was another tough road trip for Yoogali SC after they fell to a 4-0 defeat at the hand of Tuggeranong United on Sunday. The Griffith side went into the halftime break level with United, but the home side was able to get two quick goals in the second half and built from there. Two goals in the final twenty minutes were enough to send Yoogali home without a point from their first two games. Coach Sante Donadel feels that his side is their own worst enemy. "Mistakes are just killing us," he said. "They are a good team, and we have probably played the best two teams in the competition. "We are in the game, and then something stupid happens, either a brain fade or something like that, and they capitalise." Donadel could see improvement on the side that fell at the hands of ANU FC last weekend but knows there is still a lot of work to do if they are to make an impact after the Easter bye. "We went into the break level, and they probably were the better team, but we did a lot of good stuff as well," he said. "When we were holding the ball, we were looking really good, and we caused them some trouble. We'd just make stupid mistakes, and they'd score easy goals. "We are giving teams goals, and that is the hardest thing." RELATED The Easter break will be used by the Yoogali coach as a soft reset point as they prepare for two home games. "We have a break this week, so that will be a good thing, and we can reset ourselves," he said. "Two home games in a row, and hopefully that will trigger something." It wasn't all gloom for the club, with the under 23s continuing their strong start to the season with a 1-0 victory. "The 23s were under the pump for the first 20 minutes, and they were able to weather the storm, got back into the game, and by the end of the game, they were the better team," he said. "We might have to take a good look at them and look at how they are playing." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/975bc7c5-c5cd-463e-8192-727940e5cd62.jpg/r0_154_3034_1868_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg