Griffith's SES unit has inducted a new deputy unit commander, following Tim Laidler's promotion to Unit Commander last year. With the position empty after Tim's new position, the role has now gone to SES member Erin Sinclair who is excited to get into it. "I'm really excited ... I support Tim in his role, but there'll also be things I do like recruitment and retention - people management. I'll tend to look after that thing so Tim can focus on the overall unit," she explained. Ms Sinclair has been a member for two and a half years, and says that the position wasn't something she was initially planning on pursuing. "I hadn't really thought about that side of things when I joined, but a lot of times you find things out after you join that you didn't realise ... One of the skills I seem to have is good communication skills and good rapport with people in general so I put that in my application." "I'm now registered with the state rescue board, I've completed those courses. I'm a general land operator, I'm a stormwater operator and I'm also the flood boat operator for the unit." It's a lot of hats to wear, but Ms Sinclair is up to the task. She added that she'll now be focusing on consolidating her knowledge and keeping up her skills. One of her main goals now that she's in the role will be ramping up recruitment, with the unit aiming to recruit another 20 or 30 members by the end of the year in order to help go to more calls. "We're always looking for new members ... we're hoping to get people with diverse skills and backgrounds," Ms Sinclair said. "While training and meeting everyone is fun, at the end of the day, we're helping people in the community on their worst days and that means a lot ... You think to yourself that we're always helping someone's dad, mum, child. Those little things just make a big difference in people's lives." READ MORE She added that just that morning, the unit had attended a crash rescue and provided needed comfort. "Things just as simple as holding someone's hand. They can just think that there's another human being close to them who is helping. I'd want someone to do the same for me and my family." "The more people we have, the more we can help." She encouraged all to consider signing up, and emphasised the flexible arrangements that the unit can provide. "There's always something. If you just want to rescue cats out of drains, we can funnel you towards that. You don't have to do everything, you don't have to come to every training night or every call. Just come as often as you can." Griffith SES meets every Wednesday at 7pm, at the corner of Oakes and Harris Road.

