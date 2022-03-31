news, local-news, video games, esports, youth week, competition, tournament, whats-on

Get ready, gamers! The Australian Esports League will be bringing the first ever 'Griffith Esports Cup' to Griffith on April 22 and 23. The competition will bring a wide range of video games and esports to Griffith Regional Theatre for a thrilling, fast-paced competition. On offer will be esports classics likes Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Minecraft and Mario Kart 8 in a live and interactive environment - with a $1000 prize pool spread across the Super Smash Bros and Mario Kart 8 to add some drama. If you'd rather just hang out with your mates in a less competitive space though, there'll be a 'free play zone' with games like Just Dance, Age of Empires and Halo. The two-day event comes from a survey of Griffith's youth conducted to determine how young people in area want to celebrate Youth Week this year. Griffith Mayor, Councillor Doug Curran, said he was excited to bring gamers out in a more social space. "We've been listening to conversations and we've heard young people telling us they want more to do and this is a good start," Mayor Curran said. "We know that gaming is a popular at home activity and it's exciting to be able to bring a large scale, big-city experience like this to Griffith." READ MORE He added that after COVID kept people at home with little to do beyond tend to their Animal Crossing villages, it would be a good opportunity to reconnect. "Grab your mates and challenge each other. It's going to be a fun weekend. We've had a couple of years where COVID has limited what we could do, this is an ideal opportunity to reconnect with like-minded people," Councillor Curran said. "I am keen to see who will be crowned the Griffith Cup Champion of 2022." The tournament will include High School showcases in Minecraft and Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and open competition in Mario Kart 8 and Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Entry is open to all who are 13 or older, but those under 16 will need their parent's permission to participate. Information on the tournament and registrations are available at www.ael.org.au/griffith. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/8d1273d4-34f9-4e44-a2a6-7a0308cc7240.png/r2_43_822_507_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg