The Griffith Autism Support Group is urgently seeking a space that can be used to provide occupational therapy (OT) to children with developmental concerns both in Griffith and in surrounding areas. The current space that is being used as a clinic is no longer viable, with the group calling on the community to help find or provide a space suitable for the unique needs of children who receive OT. President of the Griffith Autism Support Group Dene Beltrame said that the group was desperate. "We are really grateful for the room that we are using but it just doesn't work for us anymore, the space is also very overstimulating and large for our kids," Mrs Beltrame said. Pediatric OT Dagney Hopp has been flying from Sydney once a month for the past 12 years to work on weekends for the OT clinic and said she was 'begging' for a new space. "We are begging for a new space. A space that is safe for my young kids with complex needs who might run; a space that has access for my clients with mobility issues and mothers with prams," Mrs Hopp said. "We would love a space where we can keep the equipment set up, or alternatively that has storage that can hold the equipment, and is within the same building, on the same level, as the clinic room, as the therapy equipment is large, very heavy and difficult to move." READ MORE Items such as crash mats, heavy mattresses, equipment hanging from above and other resources will all need to be available for storage on the facility between visits. Mrs Hopp said that the OT clinics were vital to supporting the ongoing wellbeing and rehabilitation of children in Griffith with a wide range of needs. "The kids that I see in Griffith have a wide range of needs. Some have developmental disorders such as Autism Spectrum Disorder, Complex Trauma, developmental delay and Intellectual Disabilities, ADHD, Oppositional Defiance Disorder and Developmental Coordination Disorder," Mrs Hopp said. "I also see a wide range of children whose development is vulnerable, meaning they have some difficulties that do not fit the diagnostic criteria of specific disorders, but without intervention and support, have the potential to have lifelong issues." Mrs Beltrame said that the kids and families of Griffith with special needs would be very grateful if any members of the community were able to help. "What Dagney does for these kids is absolutely amazing, we don't want to lose her because we can't find a new space for her monthly clinic," Mrs Beltrame said. Do you have a space that could be used? You can contact Dene Beltrame on 0411 718 763. More information about the Griffith Autism Support Group can be found here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

