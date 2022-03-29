newsletters, editors-pick-list, health, rural, regional, helen dalton, can assist, griffith, riverina, MIA

Member for Murray Helen Dalton is calling for an urgent increase in the state governments 'grossly unfair' rural travel allowance for those seeking treatment for cancer. Currently, any rural patients in Griffith needing to travel to another regional city such as Wagga or Albury or metropolitan areas such as Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne get a measly $43 if travelling alone. Mrs Dalton said that the rate was 'ridiculously low' and needed to be changed as soon as possible, with the amount remaining the same for the past decade. "When was the last time you saw a hotel room anywhere in Australia that cost $43," Mrs Dalton said. "By contrast, politicians who travel to Sydney for work get a daily allowance of $310." Mrs Dalton was speaking on a debate initiated by Wagga MP Joe McGirr, which called for an overhaul of the NSW Government's Isolated Patients Travel and Accommodation Assistance Scheme (IPTAAS). IPTAAS is the system the NSW Government uses to financially compensate rural people who have to travel to other cities for medical treatment. READ MORE Can Assist, a charity that provides support to rural cancer patients who have to travel for treatment, have long been lobbying the NSW Government for these changes. Can Assist Griffith President Olga Forner said an increase to the rural travel allowance was 'long overdue' and would take pressure off local charities like Can Assist who fund and subsidise the travel expenses of regional cancer patients. "Consideration needs to be given to country areas who often do not have the medical services and facilities for treatment which leaves patients no choice but to travel for essential care," Mrs Forner said. "An increase to the allowance would be welcome, a review really is long overdue and country people need to be supported. "Often country cancer patients are left with no choice but to travel for what can be lifesaving treatment. "I am certain that a review into increasing the allowance will be a mammoth task but it needs to be done." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/a7a388b0-914f-4e52-bb84-e594bd3339f8.png/r0_34_1028_615_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg