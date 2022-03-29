news, local-news, action day, easter, pioneer park, long weekend, griffith, whats on, family fun, council

Looking for some family fun this Good Friday? The annual Pioneer Park Action Day is set to be a doozy, attracting thousands of visitors seeking to step back in time and enjoy a range of fun activities. RELATED || Easter party gearing up for weekend of fun and celebrations An event that has been running for the past 51 years, the annual Action Day brings attendees on a trip down memory lane to imagine what Griffith once was. Chairperson of the Pioneer Park Museum Committee, Mayor Doug Curran said the activities at Pioneer Park Museum on Action Day makes for a wonderful opportunity to showcase the Museum and enjoy the cultural experience on offer. "Action Day is always a very popular event and I am thankful we can once again welcome visitors to enjoy a wonderful day out with artisan stalls, food outlets and entertainment," Councillor Curran said. Everything from steam engines, farm machinery and vintage cars will be cranked into action alongside some more contemporary fun. "Grandparents and parents alike love to share this day with their grandkids and families, enjoy the open space and range of activities such as old fashioned games, jumping castles, pony rides and petting zoo for the kids as well." READ MORE Acting Manager of the Griffith Regional Theatre, Art Gallery and Museum, Margaret Andreazza said that the team at Griffith Pioneer Park Museum has put together a great day of activities and family fun to ensure everyone would be catered for. "The Italian Museum Committee will be making and baking all morning in the bread oven and cooking pizza and pasta - visitors will have a choice of pasta with the freshly made bread or pizza, grab a glass of wine and soak up the atmosphere," Mrs Andreazza said. "The Lion's Club will be cooking and serving Fish and Chips and the old favourite Hot Dogs, while the Sikh community will be on hand donating their time to serve a few tasty Indian treats. "There is no better way to enjoy Good Friday than with family and friends at Griffith Pioneer Park Museum!" A shuttle bus has been arranged to make it easier for people to get to the Museum, and to ease traffic and congestions around the Museum. The free Shuttle will start at 10am and leave on the hour from the Griffith Visitor Information Centre car park and will leave from the Museum every hour. "I would urge the public to take advantage of this free shuttle service to avoid any parking issues," said Mayor Curran. "That being said though, there will be parking made available at Dalton Park with the shuttle bus picking up and dropping off from there." You can beat the line-up and walk through with prepaid tickets purchased here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/be5ad377-b840-43ac-a3d2-850c2a9ae3b5.jpg/r15_0_1185_661_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg