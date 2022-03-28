news, local-news, whats on, griffith cemetary, lest we forget, anzac day, servicemen, servicewomen, volunteer, respect

Griffith woman Marg Tucker is calling on the community to donate their time to place little white crosses on the 1,025 graves at Griffith Cemetery of ex-service men and women ahead of Anzac Day. Last year was the only year the tradition was missed since 2010. This coming Sunday April 3rd, Marg will be placing these crosses on the graves, inviting community members to come down to the cemetery and give just an hour of their time. "This is a huge job which is very difficult to do on my own," Mrs Tucker said. "I will provide detailed maps and instructions on placing these crosses, helpers just need to meet at the flag in the cemetery at 9am on Sunday. "The more people who turn up the quicker the job will get done." READ MORE Donations of flowers are urgently required for the April 8th when students from all schools will be invited to come place a flower on the grave of an ex serviceman or woman. "This is becoming a beautiful thing to see each year," Mrs Tucker said. "Not one of the marked graves went without a flower place there by the students last time." If you would like to help with crosses or flowers, please contact Marg Tucker on 0402 610 603. She will supply you with buckets if you have a large number of flowers and will collect them from you on April 7th.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/16d53293-4e9a-4999-86a3-3141dd6f3913.jpg/r0_121_2048_1278_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg