Easter party gearing up for weekend of fun and celebrations

The upcoming Easter long weekend is set to bring a variety of fun and exciting events to Griffith this April. After cancellations due to COVID-19 in recent years, this years Easter Party is sure to bring the entire community together after a tough few years in and out of lockdowns and isolation due to the pandemic. Griffith Mayor Doug Curran said the Easter long weekend was looking like a 'massive' weekend of activities and events for the entire community to enjoy. "It is great to see the return of so many events, as well as some exciting new events being added to the calender this year," Councillor Curran said. "The last two years have been difficult with COVID-19, and I am pleased to see we are able to get back out there and enjoy events with our family and friends. "Easter is such a wonderful time in Griffith and I encourage all to make sure to support local operators and make this an unforgettable Easter for everyone." Easter Thursday On Thursday April 14th, the Southside, Northside and Coro Clubs will raffle off fresh seafood hampers, with nationally renowned comedy act Sooshi Mango starting their run of three shows across the weekend at the Griffith Regional Theatre. Good Friday The day will start with the Bacchus on the Lake fun run, and see the return of much loved 'Action Day' at Pioneer Park which will be full of kids activities, market stalls, vintage machinery, demonstrations, entertainment, food and beverages. READ MORE Easter Saturday Keen shoppers will be sure to find a bargain in this years Sidewalk Sale on Banna Avenue, with local retailers filling the main street with sale items that are sure to cater for every shopper. The Children's Easter Brunch party will also make a return at the CWA Park from 9:30am. And for those looking for some extra fun later in the day, the Griffith Vintage Festival is set to go ahead from 2pm at the Old Miranda Wines Building on Jondaryan Avenue, celebrating the end of vintage and an array of local wine, food and live music. The 2021 event attracted approximately 2000 people from far and wide to enjoy the sunshine, reaching capacity for the fifth event straight and is sure to sell out quick. This year, Easter Saturday will also see a brand new event born from the team at Grainmother Brewing Supplies. 'Blood, Sweat and Beers' will be Griffith's first ever homebrew competition and independent craft beer festival. The afternoon is open to all members of the community young and old in the Community Gardens featuring entertainment and activities for the whole family, as well as showcasing a variety of craft beers. Easter Sunday If you aren't exhausted yet, Easter Sunday will see Piccolo Family Farm open up their doors to the community for morning markets, showcasing a variety of local artisans, makers and produce. There will be food and coffee available as well as live music and fun kids activities. A gold coin entry is required with all funds raised going directly to Griffith Care Van and Griffith Suicide Prevention. De Bortoli Wines will also be hosting their annual Celebrazione festivities with both Calabria and Yarran Wines hosting 'Live in the Vines events' until sunset. Griffith Tourism Manager Mirella Guidolin said that those interested in attending ticketed events are advised to book tickets well in advance. "With so much going on this Easter in Griffith, it is important to book ahead and plan your weekend," Ms Guidolin said. "It is always a fantastic time for our region and we look forward to welcoming visitors and families to town again this year." For more information please visit www.griffitheasterparty.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

