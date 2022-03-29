newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A man has been killed after his station wagon rolled while travelling on Kidman Way in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the scene, about 10 kilometres south of Hillston, about 4.22am. Upon arrival the man's vehicle was found in a ditch on the side of the road and his body was discovered nearby. NSW Ambulance's MIA duty operations manager Markus Zarins said there were no other occupants in the vehicle. "The vehicle had obviously sustained damage of having rolled over a couple of times," he said. "The vehicle was in a ditch on the wrong side of the road. "Eventually one deceased male was located a short distance from the vehicle." Mr Zarins said the scene was discovered and reported by a truck driver travelling along the road. Investigations into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

