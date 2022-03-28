news, local-news, the rubens, music, tour, waste a day, rock, alternative, elliot margin

Alternative rock band The Rubens will be playing at Griffith Regional Theatre on April 9, as part of their 2022 'Waste a Day' tour celebrating the band's tenth anniversary. The band is honouring their decade-long stint with a tour, looking back at their work and how they've developed musically. Keyboardist Elliot Margin explained that they'd taken on more production roles and learnt a lot in the time since debut album 'The Rubens.' "It's pretty crazy to look back on our beginning and everything - to know that it's been ten years is bizarre. You spend so long as a band, you get in a cycle of writing a record, producing it, and then touring it," Mr Margin explained. "It's easy to look back and see all the different eras. We can look back at our first record and our most recent one, there's huge differences in production style and writing style but there's still a link - it's still a Rubens record." The band is excited to be able to showcase their own development and improvement onstage. Mr Margin added that the band had taken on more production responsibility as they progressed and improved. "It's just something that's happened naturally - we've learned how to craft songs better. For us, we wouldn't still be together if we didn't take on those extra responsibilities. It keeps things exciting." "Each year, we get better and better as a band and this show is a celebration of that. You can really feel it in the room, everyone's excited to be there." The band was forced to take a break from touring in 2020 due to COVID-19 but now that their schedule is back, they are excited to 'shake off the cobwebs.' "We're a couple weeks into this tour and it's nice to be back on the road and have dusted off the cobwebs doing shows again," Mr Margin explained. READ MORE During the touring hiatus, the band were certainly keeping themselves busy writing music and planning ValleyWays, a new music festival in their hometown of Camden. "For a while, they had a festival called Secret Garden but then a few years ago, they had the final one and Camden didn't have anything. For us, it was an opportunity to put on a show and give back to Camden," Mr Margin said. The band is certainly keeping themselves busy organising the festival, touring both solo and as supporting acts and continually writing music, but the joy of creation keeps them going. "We've got this tour that's keeping us busy, but we're planning for the rest of the year.We've got a Vance joy tour that we're supporting them on at the end of the year," said Mr Mangin. "It's looking busy, but I think we're just so eager and happy to be doing it again. It's too exciting to burn ourselves out." The Rubens will be playing at Griffith Regional Theatre on April 9. Tickets are available from the theatre's website.

