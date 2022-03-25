news, local-news, murrumbidgee regional high school, griffith, multicultural, harmony day, harmony week, education, riverina, MIA

The multiculturalism that underpins the Griffith community was put on show at the Murrumbidgee Regional High School (MRHS) 2022 Harmony Day concert. A showcase of traditional dances, songs, clothing, performances, foods, language and more, the celebrations reflected the rich cultural fabric that ties the school and broader community together. Principal of MRHS David Crelley said that the school Harmony Day celebrations were a true reflection and mirror of the community at large. "The school really does represent the Griffith community in every aspect, we are very proud of our multiculturalism and the fact that we are here for everyone," Mr Crelley said. "Harmony Day is one of the biggest days of the year and it is exceptionally important to us that we highlight the cultural diversity present without our school and in Griffith." Local residents, preschoolers and primary schoolers all turn out on the day, celebrating the diversity that makes Griffith so unique.

