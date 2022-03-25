news, local-news, sultan hobbies, cost of living, budget, increase, money

Businesses across Griffith are having to contend with the spike in living expenses as petrol, food and other necessities skyrocket in price and wallets get tighter. The impacts of increased housing costs and petrol prices are rippling out, with Linking Communities Network reporting a 30 per cent increase in those seeking assistance. Jarrod Salton, owner of Sultan Hobbies on Banna Avenue, said that as a hobby shop, there was concern of the situation worsening but that for now, they were managing. "We've only been open three months so it's a bit early to say. This has coincided with the end of COVID bounceback." "That was rough, it wasn't uncommon to do fifty-dollar days. That was different to this though." "The end of COVID stuff has evened it out, so I'm pretty hopeful for the future but I do still find it scary that everything is going up." While their customer base is still supportive, they added that some suppliers had increased costs to cover the extra overhead. "One thing that impacts us is a company claiming that things are getting expensive to make, despite having record-breaking profits. One company gives us the smallest margin and raised their prices, so if we offer the same prices as before, we'd be eating that." That increase applies for new products though, so most product is still at the same price it was before. READ MORE Peter Hall from the Salvation Army had also seen the impacts, with an uptick in customers coming in. "We do get a lot more people, but it hasn't impacted us too much. The only thing we've had to do is increase our delivery fee from $10 to $15 to cover the petrol," Mr Hall said. "We're seeing 80 to 100 customers a day. Before, on a good day, it would be about 70 or 80." The main concern for Sultan Hobbies though is the possibility of things getting worse, as they remain aware that hobbies are likely the first thing to go when budgets get difficult. "I'm really hoping this doesn't lead to a recession, as I only just opened."

