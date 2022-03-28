newsletters, editors-pick-list, griffith base hospital, obstetrics, gyneacology, riverina, MIA, murrumbidgee, health, maternity

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) say that despite severe staffing shortages at the Griffith Base Hospital maternity ward there is no risk or plan to shut the ward down. According to the MLHD, agency staff would be used to cover ongoing vacancies whilst recruitment for permanent positions continues to take place. The update comes after Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology Dr Nava Navaneethan told The Area News that the ongoing staffing chronic issues had reached breaking point and would leave the hospital no choice but to close the ward. He noted that the closure would be a 'catastrophe' for local women. The MLHD however said imminent closure is far from happening. "Regional NSW is experiencing unprecedented workforce shortages that have been further impacted by COVID-19, and the MLHD is no exception," a spokesperson said. "Furloughing of staff at Griffith Base Hospital and across MLHD due to infection or close contact of COVID-19 means there is still significant pressure on our health system despite comprehensive planning. "MLHD recognises and is deeply thankful for the outstanding commitment and tireless efforts of our healthcare staff throughout the pandemic." READ MORE According to the MLHD a Critical Vacancy Taskforce has been established to work on short and medium term solutions to boost workforce capacity, including to fill the more than 10 permanent midwives positions that have been left vacant in the last two years. "Griffith Base Hospital offers incentives to attract staff, including relocation payments, interim accommodation, and education and career pathways," a spokesperson said. "Short term contracts are also offered to people who would like to 'come and try' working in the rural sector." The MLHD also denied not paying overtime or providing adequate incentives to attract and retain permanent workers in the hospital, including locum and agency staff. "Unless the NSW health provides additional incentives for staff working in rural areas as doctors are provided with this problem will be never solved, it is really bad," Dr Navaneethan said. "This isn't going to stop, it will only get worse. Staff are leaving and they continue to leave." Members of the New South Wales Nurses and Midwives Association will be striking from 12pm on Thursday March 31st in Memorial Park and invite all members of the community to come out and show their support.

