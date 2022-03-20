newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Griffith councillors will vote on finalising a community committee structure until 2024 on Tuesday. Griffith City Council staff have recommended councillors be appointed to themes defined by the Community Strategic Plan, as well as council and statutory committees. It's recommended that councils introduce a 'Community Opinion Group' which will hold meetings every three months as part of a commitment to "transparency" and "consultation". Community members will be open to nominating agenda items to be considered at the meetings which will be held in Yoogali, Yenda, Hanwood and Griffith on a rotating roster. The first meeting is scheduled for April 5 in Yoogali. Councillors will be asked whether to amend the council committees policy following public exhibition. Two submissions were received from residents and councillors will determine whether they adopt the policy as recommended by staff or amended the policy to address concerns raised during public exhibition. READ MORE Whether council supports campaigning by the Australian Local Government Association will be determined. The ALGA campaign aims to highlight funding priorities, identify local projects which need financial assistance and seek commitments from candidates who will stand in this year's federal election. The 'Don't Leave Local Communities Behind' campaign focuses on 17 priorities determined by ALGA members including transport, infrastructure and building resilience. On Tuesday, councillors will also be asked to vote on giving authorising staff on refinancing loans, exhibiting a policy to provide for repayment of councillor expenses and a code of meeting practise. Councillors will decide where the final $6500 of the community grants budget will be spent. Staff have recommended three areas where the funds can be spent including the NSW Rural Doctors Network Bush Bursary, applications from people for national or state sporting achievements or assistance payments of up to $200 for community groups seeking assistance with planned events. A decision on whether Yenda Preschool Kindergarten will have the extend an agreement on the use of six car parks on a road reserve on Bingar Street is also expected. The full council agenda can be found at www.griffith.nsw.gov.au/council-and-committees-agendas-and-minutes

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/68e25a75-e047-44c8-8df8-dbefa3e97362.jpg/r10_240_4598_2832_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg