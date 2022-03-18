news, business,

A planned orchard near Darlington Point will soon use the sun for more than growing almonds. AGL Energy and Olam Farm Ingredients (OFI) will have formed a new partnership which will see the orchard using the sun to power irrigation and other services, as well as growing produce. Kerabury Farm is around 35 kilometres south of Griffith and will soon be home to a solar array and battery bank which will generate enough electricty to power 2200 average Australian homes. The six megawatt solar array and 4.3 megawatt hour battery will also be connected to the grid when the project is completed next year. RELATED AGL chief customer officer Christine Corbett said the project showed how the energy and agricultural industries could work "hand in hand" on the nation's energy transition while supporting the local economy and jobs. "We are using the sun - one of the most valuable assets a farmer utilises - to help OFI ensure its food and fibre production continues to grow and prosper," Ms Corbett said. "Our team have developed a specialised energy solution that will reduce operating costs and lower greenhouse gas emissions annually by approximately 9300 tonnes of CO2 equivalent, which is equivalent to taking around 3000 cars off the road for a year." READ MORE The energy generated will first be used by the orchard, surplus electricity will be directed through AGL's virtual power plant (VPP) for other customers. "This solution will be an excellent example of how we can provide more energy certainty for the needs of our primary industries, especially for high energy intensive organisations within a difficult to abate sector like agribusiness," Ms Corbett said. "AGL's VPP provides a large bank of controllable solar energy that helps to stabilise the electricity grid and further support a transition to a cleaner energy future." OFI senior vice-president Damien Houlahan said the business was committed to reducing its impact on the environment. "This includes implementing state-of-the-art irrigation systems, creating pollinator habitats, and switching to renewable energy sources," Mr Houlahan said. "Partnerships have always been key to use for delivering real change and we're excited to work with AGL to generate solar power which will have the potential to supply approximately 80 per cent of the energy needs on our Kerarbury orchards." Once planning and network approvals have been received the project will break ground and is expected to be completed in late 2023.

