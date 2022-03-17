newsletters, editors-pick-list, aviation, flights, griffith, riverina, melbourne, regional airline, sharp airline, eastwest airline

Direct flights between Griffith and Melbourne are set to cease permanently at the end of March following two years of economic unviability. The limited, but essential service operated by Sharp Airlines in partnership EastWest Airlines flew twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays to Essendon Airport, and was subsided by the Federal Government as part of the Regional Airline Network Support programme. Now with the program ended, the aviation service will end too. CEO of Sharp Airlines Dallas Hay said that after the service started up a few years ago, time showed it to be economically unviable, however after a successful application to the Regional Airline Network Support programme the service was able to continue for an additional period of time. RELATED "Whilst we had people who used the service on a regular basis, we just got to the point that without the support from the scheme where the service was not deemed viable on an ongoing basis," Mr Hay said. "Despite efforts from both the community, council, stakeholders and Sharp Airlines we have not managed to get this service to a point where it was breaking even, let alone making a profit. Mr Hay noted that 'every effort' was made to keep the service up and running. "This is a commercial decision that we have been based on evidence from the past three years. "The service has not proven to be one that is needed or utilised by the broader community of Griffith." READ MORE Griffith City Council mayor Doug Curran said it was 'very disappointing' to lose the direct service. "This is a very disappointing outcome for the community but this is a good example of use it or lose it," Councillor Curran said. "The timing of flights weren't great and COVID has created its own set of challenges so it makes sense why the service was deemed economically unviable." There is some hope for the future however. "We certainly gave it our best shot," Mr Hay said. "Whilst we have no plans for the foreseeable future to open up this service again we will continue to keep an open mind." Flights to Melbourne via Sydney through Regional Express Airlines will continue to operate as per usual.

