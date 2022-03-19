sport, local-sport,

Coro Cougars have ground out the first day of their major semi-final against Hanwood. After winning the toss and electing to bat, Brent Lawrence and Tim Rand were able to see off the opening bowlers and put on 29 before Angus Bartter picked up the wicket of Lawrence (11). Haydn Pascoe came to the middle, and he and Rand continued to slowly amass a total with a 29-run partnership before Dean Catanzariti found a way through the defences of Pascoe. Ben Signor and Rand put their heads down and batted for a large part of the middle session, and while they weren't scoring at a rapid rate, the score continued to tick over. The pair faced 26 overs and put on 29 runs before Signor (10) was finally dismissed by Todd Argus. RELATED Rob and Tim Rand were able to push their side towards the 100-mark before Rob (1) was caught off the bowling of Catanzariti (2/16) while Jake Rand (1) followed closely behind when he was bowled by Argus (1). Mathew Axtill was able to occupy the crease with Tim Rand as the pair faced out seven overs before Axtill (0) was knocked over by Josh Carn, while Tim Rand's (33) marathon innings which saw him in the middle for 259 minutes, was ended when he was caught off the bowling of Bartter (2/18). Bohdy Martyn (3*) and Cooper Rand (0*) were able to see Coro to stumps on 7/117 off 72 overs. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/b45e05f0-cf1c-4ad4-af49-0e6746ac92a3.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg