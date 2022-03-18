newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Two old foes will go head-to-head on Sunday when Hanwood face-off with Yoogali FC to see who will take out the Musitano Cup. It will be the first time in a couple of years the two sides have met, and Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco is looking forward to the local derby. "To be able to play a derby game two weeks out from the season adds that bit of extra spice to it, and with the Cup on the line, the boys are chomping at the bit to get out there," he said. "The fact that we have not only been able to generate first grade, but there will also be women's and reserves. "It's a full day package which is something that local soccer hasn't been able to have lately, so to be able to put something like this on so early in the season is not only great for us as a club but also the whole town." The cup is named in honour of the Musitano family, who had an impact at both clubs, and Bertacco was pleased to have the fixture back on the calendar. "The Musitano family has done a lot for both clubs for many years to keep that tradition going, and keep the cup going is a big thing from a Hanwood point of view," he said. "Both clubs are competitive in their own rights, and once that first whistle goes, I don't think anyone is going to take a backwards step." RELATED The Hanwood coach feels that because the two clubs aren't playing in the same competition at the moment, it adds a bit of spice to the fixture that may have been missing when they were both playing in Griffith. "Usually, back when we were all playing local (GDFA), I guess we would play each other three to four times a season, and I think maybe the cup started to lose not necessarily its significance but how much it meant to win it," he said. "Now that it is a one off game each year because we are in different competitions, it has that spice back to it, and it is a really important cup to hold onto." With the Football Wagga season only two weeks away, Bertacco will be heading into the clash with an almost full strength side with some younger players in the mix to push for first-grade position. The action will get underway at Hanwood Oval at 11am with the women's game, while first grade will kick off at around 3pm. There will be a gold coin donation with money being raised going to Can Assist.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/f2eebdc4-361e-4e5e-b178-2f0ff40b486d.JPG/r1213_773_4800_2800_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg