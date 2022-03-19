sport, local-sport,

After 32 teams entered the ring, it is time to decide the victor of the ElectraQ Cup, with the final to take place on Monday night at RC Sports. Yoogali Concrete Construction will take on Rosario FC in the decider after both sides were able to hold their composure and push on to the big stage. RC Sports' Ross Marando said the competition has been hotly contested this season, and it is great to see the magic of the cup in full effect. "It's a battle of experience versus youth, so that should be pretty exciting," he said. "I think of the four teams that made the semi-finals, three of the teams were seeded 14th, 16th and 17th and one of the higher up teams. "It is good to see the magic of the cup, and obviously, it comes down to whoever turns up on the day wins, and it has been good futsal all around." RELATED Both teams had the bye in the round of 32 before Yoogali Concrete Construction overcame The Dirty Dozen with a 5-3 win. They continued that form with a 9-4 win over Liftek before securing their passage into the final with a 21-2 win of Cech Yourself. Meanwhile, on the road to the final, Rosario FC defeated the Botney Boys and Sebastian's Schimizzi Accountants and secured their final place with a 10-4 over Greater than Northern. There will be plenty on the line in the final, with the winner set to take home $1000 while second place will pocket $250 and Marando thanked Andrew Quarisa for his support of the cup competition. Kick-off in the final will be 7.50pm on Monday, March 21. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/2a386a22-d2b7-4de4-beae-b2820e636d36_rotated_270.jpg/r0_672_3024_2381_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg