Leagues Panthers are attempting to claw back into their elimination final against Exies Diggers at Exies No 2. After Diggers won the toss and elected to bowl, they made the most of it as after Leagues put on 14 for the first wicket Shayan Khan picked up three quick wickets to see the Panthers sitting on 4/15. Jimmy Binks and Logan Matheson tried to get their side moving in the right direction, putting on 31 runs before Binks (21) and Matt Keenan (0) fell quickly to the bowling of Trevor Richards (2/8). Matheson (11) fell soon after, and Leagues were quickly bowled out with Khan (5/14) and Dean Bennett (2/16) rolling through the tail to see Panthers bowled out for 66. If the Panthers were to have any chance of staying alive, they needed to pick up early wickets, and Ben Rowston (2/13) was able to dismiss Kyle Bennett (4) and Anurag Dhot (0) in quick succession. Mick Duncan and Dean Bennett were able to put on 46 runs before a rash shot from Duncan (32) saw him departing when he was knocked over by Bennett. RELATED Diggers were able to pass the Panthers without the loss of another wicket, but with the score on 71, Bennett (20) was bowled by Noah Gaske. Diggers lost another two with Binks (2/12) picking up Khan while Richards (5) was picked up by Gaske (2/29). Ben Fattore (7*) and Meli Ranitu (1*) saw off the final eight overs to see Diggers reach stumps at 6/90.

