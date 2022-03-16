Hanwood see off Leagues in GDCA Fourth Grade preliminary final
Hanwood will face off with Exies Eagles in the fourth-grade grand final after they picked up a two-wicket win.
The Panthers won the toss and elected to bat, but it was the Hanwood side that had the early ascendancy, with Daniel Mitchell (2/5) doing the early damage.
Leagues battled away in the middle overs with Wesley Wate (8), Harry Morel (20) and Tyler Minato (10), getting starts before Bradley Whitworth (3/3) picked up three quick wickets to see Leagues restricted to 67 when they were bowled out in the 23rd over.
Charlie Morel (1/9) and Reif Leach (1/8) picked up a couple of early wickets before Jonah Serafin, and Owen Robinson got Hanwood back on track.
The pair were able to put on 23 runs before Braxton McDonald (2/3), and Isaac Conlan (1/8) picked up three quick wickets.
A run out to Conlan dismissed Whitworth (10), but it wasn't enough to stop the charge from Hanwood as Will Ruggeri (10*) guided his side to victory.
