Hanwood will face off with Exies Eagles in the fourth-grade grand final after they picked up a two-wicket win. The Panthers won the toss and elected to bat, but it was the Hanwood side that had the early ascendancy, with Daniel Mitchell (2/5) doing the early damage. Leagues battled away in the middle overs with Wesley Wate (8), Harry Morel (20) and Tyler Minato (10), getting starts before Bradley Whitworth (3/3) picked up three quick wickets to see Leagues restricted to 67 when they were bowled out in the 23rd over. Charlie Morel (1/9) and Reif Leach (1/8) picked up a couple of early wickets before Jonah Serafin, and Owen Robinson got Hanwood back on track. RELATED The pair were able to put on 23 runs before Braxton McDonald (2/3), and Isaac Conlan (1/8) picked up three quick wickets. A run out to Conlan dismissed Whitworth (10), but it wasn't enough to stop the charge from Hanwood as Will Ruggeri (10*) guided his side to victory.

