The first team into the GDCA first grade grand final will be decided this weekend. Coro Cougars and Hanwood have been battling it out in recent weeks to decide who would be minor premiers, but now the stakes rise higher with a spot in the decider going on the line. The competition moves into a two-day format which suits both sides for different reasons. Hanwood's bowling attack will welcome the lack of restrictions, with the likes of Luke Docherty and spinner Dean Catanzariti expected to get through a mountain of work to restrict the Cougars batters. At the top of their list will be Coro skipper Haydn Pascoe, who, despite battling knee complaints in the back half of the season, has been in great form with the bat and will have time to set his side up for a big total. The meetings between the two sides this season shows how close the game will be, with both picking up a win each. RELATED Umpire Appointments Third Grade Grand Final Friday, March 18 at 4.30pm: Exies Diggers v Leagues Panthers at Exies No 1 - Liam Warren and Peter Davis First Grade Saturday, March 19 (1.30pm) and Sunday, March 20 (10am) Hanwood v Coro Cougars at Exies No 1 - Garry Tucker Diggers v Leagues Panthers at Exies No 2 - David Single Second Grade Saturday, March 20 at 1pm Diggers v Hanwood at Graham McGann Oval - Roy Binks Exies Eagles v Coro Cougars at Collina Oval - Ritchie Alvaro

