Coro Cougars and Hanwood face off for spot in GDCA first grade decider
The first team into the GDCA first grade grand final will be decided this weekend.
Coro Cougars and Hanwood have been battling it out in recent weeks to decide who would be minor premiers, but now the stakes rise higher with a spot in the decider going on the line.
The competition moves into a two-day format which suits both sides for different reasons.
Hanwood's bowling attack will welcome the lack of restrictions, with the likes of Luke Docherty and spinner Dean Catanzariti expected to get through a mountain of work to restrict the Cougars batters.
At the top of their list will be Coro skipper Haydn Pascoe, who, despite battling knee complaints in the back half of the season, has been in great form with the bat and will have time to set his side up for a big total.
The meetings between the two sides this season shows how close the game will be, with both picking up a win each.
RELATED
Umpire Appointments
Third Grade Grand Final
Friday, March 18 at 4.30pm: Exies Diggers v Leagues Panthers at Exies No 1 - Liam Warren and Peter Davis
First Grade
Saturday, March 19 (1.30pm) and Sunday, March 20 (10am)
Hanwood v Coro Cougars at Exies No 1 - Garry Tucker
Diggers v Leagues Panthers at Exies No 2 - David Single
Second Grade
Saturday, March 20 at 1pm
Diggers v Hanwood at Graham McGann Oval - Roy Binks
Exies Eagles v Coro Cougars at Collina Oval - Ritchie Alvaro
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.areanews.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News
Comments
Discuss "Coro Cougars and Hanwood battle for spot in decider"
Please note: All comments made or shown here are bound by the Online Discussion Terms & Conditions.