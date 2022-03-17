newsletters, editors-pick-list, songmakers, creative, murrumbidgee regional high school, taka perry, A.GIRL, Blake Rhodes, performance, APRA

A crop of creative Murrumbidgee Regional High School (MRHS) students has had the opportunity to learn from industry experts in an intensive songwriting worksop. The SongMakers workshop is a follow up with the same group of students who participated in a session in June 2021, providing them the opportunity to stay connected with mentors and keep up their fledgling songwriting and music production activities at school. Producer and mentor Taka Perry said that it was 'great' to come back to MRHS and see how much students have grown in their musical skills. "There were 5 groups this time around and, again, we created some really great songs - about culture, love, learning from mistakes, even Covid," Mr Perry said. "As always in these workshops, the things students choose to write about are really heartfelt and cover lots of ground." READ MORE Musician and rapper A.GIRL was also a mentor in the two day workshop, saying that they were a good way to help students connect with those around them. "It's important to me to work with young people and share how much I love to sing and write songs," A.GIRL said. "Making songs and singing them is so empowering, for everyone. And there were some AMAZING singers in this group. "Wow. It can be hard to see how to make a career around music, so it's great for students to be able to connect with people like us, in the industry, doing it. Artist and producer Blake Rhodes also came along to mentor the students. "It was brilliant. They've got a lot of energy, which was great to see. They came in. They were prepped. For a few of them it was their first time on a microphone, so it took some time to get used to it." Blake Rhodes. SongMakers is funded through APRA AMCOS as part of an ongoing commitment to stay connected with the students of MRHS. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

