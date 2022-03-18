news, local-news, GRAPA, performing arts, acting, performance, play, drama, creative, riverina

The Griffith and Regional Association of the Performing Arts (GRAPA) have set the stage for an exciting year ahead of performance, production and training opportunities to revitalise performing arts in the region. Following the Annual General Meeting and an Executive Meeting, decisions have now been finalised on what productions will take to the stage in the coming months, and the direction that GRAPA will follow this coming year. GRAPA President Bonnie Owen said that whilst she could not official confirm details, the community should 'watch this space'. "We were all really excited with the turnout at our AGM for this year and for the enthusiasm that has been shown for reigniting the arts sector in Griffith," Miss Owen said. "GRAPA had a great end to 2021 with our production of Romeo and Juliet which was fantastic so we are taking that enthusiasm and continuing on with it." READ MORE According to Miss Owen, the upcoming season would provide a mix of both performance and production opportunities as well as space for newcomers to get involved. "Our 2022 season is really looking like it will provide a lot of performance opportunities for the local art and performance scene which plenty of room for community members to get involved on the production side of things as well," Miss Owen said. "The season will feature a number of stage productions as well as a variety of workshopping opportunities for the development of scripts, performance skills and new works. "We really just want to expand on the performing arts in our community and see new people get involved, step into roles and expand on their performance abilities, we hope that this year people get involved with GRAPA in a way they haven't before." To stay up to date with GRAPA announcements you can visit them on Facebook or on their website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/a4f2f100-da5e-4f75-8912-d04f28286b6c.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg