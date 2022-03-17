news, business,

"It was just yesterday." That's when Pat Zirilli first opened his pharmacy on Banna Avenue on March 15, 1982, which is now Pat Zirilli's Amcal+ Chemist. In the four decades since there's been many changes at Pat Zirilli Amcal+ Chemist, including pharmacists doing more than just dispensing what the doctor ordered, to a doubling in the size of the shop. One of the biggest changes has been the adoption of computerised systems. Mr Zirilli said pharmacists had to decipher what the doctor had written down by hand for the patient and then transcribe it to a label using a typewriter. Like a postage stamp, a lick on the label was a common way to make sure the details stuck. Prescription repeats were written out - literally. "It's all computerised now, press a button and the computer does everything," he said. Pharmacists aren't just a place to visit after doing the groceries either. "We've gotten more involved in the customer's health and helping them manage their health," Mr Zirilli said. Pharmacy staff often spend time with patients making sure their familiar with their medication from frequency, to dosage or side effects. "It means empowering customers to look after their own health and giving them all the information and help they need," he said. READ MORE One thing Mr Zirilli prides himself, and the pharmacy on, is the service that customers have come to expect. "It's the relationship you have with your customer and patient," he said. "I've seen a few generations, from babies becoming parents and then grandparents. "I've been lucky to have really good staff and still have good staff, they've helped me make the journey worthwhile," Mr Zirilli said. Joining in on the celebrations this week has been Venessa Connor, who first started working with Mr Zirilli in 1982. Mrs Connor said it was the people who she worked with, and the customers she served over the last 40 years, which had made the work so enjoyable. "It's hard to believe it's been 40 years really," Mrs Connor said. "Pat has been awesome to work for, not only as a boss but as a friend. I've been lucky that the people I've worked with have been great." And after 40 years, surely retirement has to be on the cards? "Every day is a new day, and every day is something different, I look forward to seeing customers each day," Mr Zirilli said. "I want to thank all the people who've supported us through the whole journey, I look forward to continue looking after them," Mr Zirilli said he still looks forward to getting up and going to work each morning and has no plans to change yet. "Down the road I'll have to look at something," he said Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/8bc613f4-98d1-4c4b-9c86-d6c3afdd0f8b.JPG/r2_274_4926_3056_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg