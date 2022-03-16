news, local-news, wheelchair rugby, disabled sport, griffith, canberra raiders, riverina, sport, whats on, MIA

In partnership with the Canberra Raiders and Griffith City Council, Interreach is bringing a number of wheelchair rugby sessions to the community for the enjoyment of all. The 'Come and Try' wheelchair rugby league sessions are aimed at providing a fun introduction to the sport which can be played competitively and socially by absolutely everyone regardless if they are regular wheelchair users or non regular wheelchair users. A fully inclusive sport, the sessions are aimed at supporting the growth of the sport in the Riverina at large, with hopes to one day establish a permanent wheelchair rugby league in the region. Canberra Region Rugby League Project Officer Jen Pilosio said she looked forward to seeing community members from all walks of life have a crack at the sport. "Come along and try wheelchair rugby league," Mrs Pilosio said. "Our all inclusive game can be played by anyone - brothers and sisters, family friends, mothers and fathers and mates. "For regular wheelchair users and non regular wheelchair users alike." READ MORE A school wheelchair rugby league day will be held on Friday March 18th with both Kalinda and Gralee Schools taking part with an open ages session to be held on Saturday March 19th at the West End Stadium from 9:30am - 11:30am. The community event will be attended by councillors from Griffith City Council and even more excitedly, members of the Canberra Raiders Rugby League team. All participants are encouraged to bring a water bottle, sunscreen and a sports wheelchair (if applicable). "I look forward to seeing lots of people attending our wheelchair rugby league session," mrs Pilosio said. For more information and to book your spot for the Saturday open session please click here. Spots are limited though so make sure to get in quick!

