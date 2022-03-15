news, local-news, coronavirus, covid-19, pandemic, update, health, griffith, MLHD

In the latest coronavirus update, the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) currently has 5,070 active cases, bringing the total number of cases to 33,440 since recording began on July 1st 2021. Included in this number is 258 new cases for the Griffith Local Government Area, a slight rise from previous weeks. There are currently 15 COVID-19 patients in the MLHD being cared for in hospital and none currently in the ICU, a welcome change from recent weeks. No deaths have been reported in the week leading to Monday March 14th. Across the MLHD, more than 95 percent of people aged 16 and over are fully vaccinated, with 80.1 percent of vaccinated with two doses. With there now being only minor rules and regulations in place when it comes to the pandemic, residents are still being urged by health authorities to get vaccinated and have their booster shot. READ MORE "A booster will reduce your risk of COVID-19 infection by 86 percent," MLHD COVID-19 Coordinator Keryl Dallinger said. "And, it will reduce your risk of serious illness by 98 percent. "By protecting yourself, you'll help keep your family, friends and community safe too." Booster doses are now available for people aged 16 and over who had their second dose at least three months ago,' the MLHD said. The MLHD recommends that those who have had COVID should still get their booster vaccination once fully recovered from the virus which for most people is around 4-6 weeks after infection. Over the weekend, Prime Minister Scott Morrison also stated he would like to see changes made for close contacts of COVID-19 positive cases. On Friday, National Cabinet agreed to consider a new system where close contacts of COVID-19 cases may not be required to isolate.

