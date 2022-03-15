news, business, pioneer tournament, entrepreneur, start up, can ticket, cassandra cadorin, marketing, business, international competition

Griffith woman Cassandra Cadorin has been invited to compete in an international tournament for startups, entering her task management software tool CanTicket. The software is a time and task management tool designed to support small and growing service based businesses to effectively manage billable hours more accurately for remote working teams. Prior to starting CanTicket, Ms Cadorin has been recognised as a State Finalist for the NSW Business Chamber as both an Outstanding Entrepreneur and for Excellence in Micro Business for her previous business tourism startup Bella Vita Riverina Tours. Ms Cadorin said that being selected to take part in such a prestigious tournament was a 'massive milestone' and 'major move' for Candid Marketing where Ms Cadorin currently works as Director. "CanTicket is a game changer for users in the industry, as many tools in the market are either over complicated or under deliver," Ms Cadorin said. "My goal is to develop one software tool that focuses teams on one system rather than hoping between two or three to get the job done." READ MORE According to Ms Cadorin, the key point of difference with her software was its ease of access. "The CanTicket software has a modern interface that is simple to use and has a broad range of applications," Ms Cadorin said. "It also is time, task and cost effective." The Pioneer Tournament is a incubator program for the world's most creative and ambitious minds and is funded by venture capital firms such as Stripe and Marc Andreessen who have successfully backed the likes of Instagram, Oculus VR and GitHub. If she wins the Pioneer Tournament, Ms Cadorin will have the opportunity to visit Silicon Valley for a month of workshops, pitching and meeting tech entrepreneurs. The competition is also only open to those who live regionally to help place to spotlight on 'undiscovered einsteins'. "CanTicket is on a mission to make business tools easier to use when managing billable time for remote teams," Ms Cadorin said. "My goal is to make the top 50 and then top 40 out of the roughly 200 teams handpicked for the competition." More information about CanTicket can be found here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/63ef07df-c682-4764-9b15-408003a6c322.jpg/r0_95_526_392_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg