The Griffith community has been working diligently to support flood impacted communities in the Northern Rivers, sending $100,000 worth of supplies gathered from the local business, individuals and service clubs in the broader region. Community Service Director of the Rotary Club of Griffith, Brian Sainty said that the club was 'proud' to be involved in this venture and congratulated all who had made a contribution. Using a variety of both Club savings and member donations, the Club was able to help fill a semi trailer load of much needed goods to be sent to the region to those in need. "Whilst we normally focus on local charities, the cause just tugged on our hearts," Mr Sainty. "Residents of the Northern Rivers don't have anywhere to buy anything, it is shocking what they have been through so we wanted to do our part to help." READ MORE Two pallets of cleaning equipment, including pressure washers valued at approximately $10,000 were sent up north courtesy of the Club, alongside an additional 20 other pallets of essential goods donated by community members, local businesses and other service clubs with a total value of around $100,000. "We were thrilled that our major contribution to the initiative was a mere ten percent of the overall load, it was truly wonderful to be part of something bigger," Mr Sainty said. The organiser of the truck load was Dale McCleary who also volunteered to drive the truck north to Lismore. "Dale McCleary should in particular be thanked for putting together the load and driving it up north where the items will be put to good use in the aftermath of the floods," Mr Sainty said. " Whilst there are no current plans in place as of yet for further trips up north, Mr Sainty encouraged community members to take charge once more. "I hope that others who didn't get the opportunity this load are able to contribute to a future load as impacted communities will continue to new supplies and other essential items," Mr Sainty said. "It's not just stock and supplies now but stock and supplies in the future."

