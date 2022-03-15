newsletters, editors-pick-list, griffith regional theatre, whats on, performance, show, girls with altitude, flying fruit fly circus

Youth circus performers are set to shine this Friday, March 18th at the Griffith Regional Theatre in 'Girls with Altitude', a brand new show from the Flying Fruit Fly Circus. A brand new work, the show combines the cartoons of celebrated Australian artists Judy Horace, more commonly known as the author of 'Where is the Green Sheep?', with the world class skills of talented young acrobats, proposing new perspectives on the future reflected through an exuberant mix of youthful high energy circus skills. Referred to as a 'show for our time', the production is sure to bring the entire family together, showcasing a cast comprised fully of young female performers who define the show with their skill, strength, courage and humour, just as previous Flying Fruit Fly Circus productions have done previously. Acting Manager of Griffith Regional Theatre Margaret Andreazza said that it was very exciting to have the 'Girls with Altitude' production visit Griffith. "The Fruities are always a hit and we are thrilled to have them back in Griffith," Mrs Andreazza said. "The young artists in this show are so incredibly skilled for their age, it is a real testament to the Flying Fruit Circus, being one of the world's premier youth performing arts companies." READ MORE For those youth in the community looking for a dose of more fun and excitement, a number of 'Inside the Circus' backstage experiences will also be on offer for children aged 6 - 12. Accompanied by a family member or guardian, young theatre patrons will be able to discover what happens behind the scenes of a circus production and get to ask questions to the young stars of the show backstage after the performance. "Inside the Circus is your opportunity to go behind the curtain and learn more about the Flying Fruit Circus," Mrs Andreazza said. "If anyone is interested in this experience they just have to contact the Box Office after purchasing tickets to the show. "Be quick though, there are limited spots available!" For more information and to purchase tickets please call the Box Office on 6962 8444 or visit www.griffithregionaltheatre.com.au More information about the Flying Fruit Fly Circus can be found here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/83327325-2c41-44e1-b665-e992d4d31a63.jpg/r0_102_2000_1232_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg